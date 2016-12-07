FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Enstar Group Limited announces reinsurance of QBE legacy U.S. Business
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 2:48 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Enstar Group Limited announces reinsurance of QBE legacy U.S. Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Enstar Group Ltd :

* Enstar Group Limited announces reinsurance of QBE legacy U.S. Business

* Under reinsurance transaction, Enstar's subsidiary will pledge a portion of premium as collateral to a subsidiary of QBE

* Enstar will also provide additional collateral and a limited parental guarantee

* Enstar group -unit entered agreement with unit of QBE insurance group limited to reinsure U.S. Multi-Line property and casualty business

* Enstar Group-Enstar's unit to assume gross reinsurance reserves of approximately $919 million (net reserves of $444 million) relating to portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

