9 months ago
BRIEF-Novartis' Lucentis receives EU approval in new indication
December 7, 2016 / 6:22 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Novartis' Lucentis receives EU approval in new indication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Novartis

* Lucentis received EU approval in new indication - Lucentis the only treatment available for a wide range of CNV conditions

* The European Commission approved Lucentis to treat patients for visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV) associated with causes other than neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) or secondary to pathologic myopia (PM)

* Results of the pivotal MINERVA study showed a significant gain in visual acuity of approximately 10 letters at two months, which was maintained for one year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
