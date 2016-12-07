BRIEF-Novartis' Lucentis receives EU approval in new indication

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Novartis

* Lucentis received EU approval in new indication - Lucentis the only treatment available for a wide range of CNV conditions

* The European Commission approved Lucentis to treat patients for visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV) associated with causes other than neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) or secondary to pathologic myopia (PM)

* Results of the pivotal MINERVA study showed a significant gain in visual acuity of approximately 10 letters at two months, which was maintained for one year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)