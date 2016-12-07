BRIEF-Konecranes sells STAHL CraneSystems business to Columbus McKinnon

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Konecranes Oyj :

* Has signed agreement with Columbus McKinnon Corporation regarding divestment of STAHL CraneSystems business

* Will receive cash proceeds of 224 million euros - 230 million euros ($240.1-$246.5 million) from transaction depending on 2016 result of STAHL CraneSystems

* Expects to book after-tax capital gain of about 190 million euros upon closing of STAHL divestment

* Says will use proceeds from STAHL CraneSystems divestment to amortize loans related to MHPS Acquisition