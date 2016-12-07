FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says headcount reduction will not stop
#Financials
December 7, 2016 / 8:04 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says headcount reduction will not stop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CEO says in media call:

* At this stage not giving specific number of job cuts but we know what we want to do

* Will give small update on Q4 numbers in global markets but we are today not commenting globally on bank's performance

* Headcount reduction will not stop-media call

* Bank's belief in medium-term in Asia Pacific market is intact

* In global markets in Q4 has seen good momentum in fixed income, equities expected to be up sequentially Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

