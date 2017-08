Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :

* Godaddy-Host Europe is expected to generate cash proceeds to company of approximately 14.4 mln euros

* Exit is expected to generate a gross money multiple and IRR of 2.1x and 40 pct respectively