9 months ago
BRIEF-KPR Mill approves proposal to buyback shares worth 970.2 mln rupees
December 7, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-KPR Mill approves proposal to buyback shares worth 970.2 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - KPR Mill Ltd

* Approves proposal to buyback equity shares worth aggregate consideration not exceeding INR 970.2 million Source text: [K.P.R. Mill Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on December 07, 2016 has unanimously inter-alia: Approved the proposal to buyback of not exceeding 14,70,000 (Fourteen Lakhs Seventy Thousand) equity shares of the Company (representing 1.95% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the Company) at a price of Rs.660/- (Rupees Six Hundred and Sixty only) per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 97,02,00,000/- (Rupees Ninety Seven Crores and Two lakhs only)] Further company coverage:

