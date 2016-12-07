BRIEF-Foreland Fabrictech updates on complaint against former exec chairman

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Foreland Fabrictech Hlds Ltd
* Full extent of possible breach of securities laws or other offences, or other potential breaches has yet to be determined
* Complaint in relation to possible breach(es) of securities laws or other offences arising from public reprimand
* Company has lodged a complaint ( "complaint") against Tsoi Kin Chit with commercial affairs department ("cad") today
* Refers to public reprimand made by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd against co and Tsoi Kin Chit, former executive chairman