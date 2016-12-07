FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 10:18 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Foreland Fabrictech updates on complaint against former exec chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Foreland Fabrictech Hlds Ltd

* Full extent of possible breach of securities laws or other offences, or other potential breaches has yet to be determined

* Complaint in relation to possible breach(es) of securities laws or other offences arising from public reprimand

* Company has lodged a complaint ( "complaint") against Tsoi Kin Chit with commercial affairs department ("cad") today

* Refers to public reprimand made by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd against co and Tsoi Kin Chit, former executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

