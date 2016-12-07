FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Santam raises stake in Shriram General Insurance by 23 pct
December 7, 2016 / 10:39 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Santam raises stake in Shriram General Insurance by 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd

* Increased participation interest in Shriram General Insurance in India

* SEM has increased its stake in Shriram General Insurance Company Limited (“SGI”) by 23 pct

* Transaction increases Santam’s participation interest in SGI from 7.0 pct to 15.1 pct

* Purchase consideration was funded from cash resources and transaction became effective on Dec. 5 2016

* Increased investment in SGI through subscription for a further share of a separate class in SEM for a consideration of 251.35 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

