9 months ago
BRIEF-Flotek Industries settled short-swing profits claim under section 16(b) of securities exchange act of 1934, as amended against a shareholder
December 7, 2016 / 11:18 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Flotek Industries settled short-swing profits claim under section 16(b) of securities exchange act of 1934, as amended against a shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc

* Flotek Industries says on Dec 6, settled short-swing profits claim under section 16(b) of securities exchange act of 1934, as amended against a shareholder

* Flotek Industries Inc says pursuant to settlement, company will receive gross proceeds of approximately $15.5 million from shareholder- SEC filing

* Flotek Industries says co may be required to pay as-yet undetermined portion of this recovery as legal fees in connection with short-swing profits claim

* Flotek Industries says company is currently unable to predict when payment will be received if the settlement is approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

