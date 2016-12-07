BRIEF-DCI AG to transfer values of plugilo Lösung and WAI-Technologie to plugilo Inc.

Dec 7 (Reuters) - DCI Database For Commerce And Industry AG :

* Intends to transfer values of plugilo Lösung as well as WAI-Technologie to its wholly-owned subsidiary plugilo Inc.

* Implementation of the transaction is expected to be still completed in 2016

* As a result dci ag will liquidate hidden reserves in amount of approx. 1 million euros ($1.07 million)and generate an extraordinary income of approximately 760 thousand euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)