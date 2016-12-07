FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-DCI AG to transfer values of plugilo Lösung and WAI-Technologie to plugilo Inc.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
December 7, 2016 / 11:24 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-DCI AG to transfer values of plugilo Lösung and WAI-Technologie to plugilo Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - DCI Database For Commerce And Industry AG :

* Intends to transfer values of plugilo Lösung as well as WAI-Technologie to its wholly-owned subsidiary plugilo Inc.

* Implementation of the transaction is expected to be still completed in 2016

* As a result dci ag will liquidate hidden reserves in amount of approx. 1 million euros ($1.07 million)and generate an extraordinary income of approximately 760 thousand euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.