9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says low oil prices continue to pressure bank liquidity in GCC countries
December 7, 2016 / 12:39 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says low oil prices continue to pressure bank liquidity in GCC countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fitch on banks in Gulf Cooperation Council countries

* Fitch says low oil prices continue to pressure bank liquidity,are taking toll on asset quality,earnings for banks in Gulf Cooperation Council countries

* Fitch says we expect non-oil growth rates to pick up in 2017 as GCC economies overcome initial shock of government cutbacks

* Fitch on GCC banks - governments will be more selective with new large infrastructure projects

* Fitch says 2017 sector outlook for GCC banks remains negative as weaker economic growth will feed through to credit fundamentals Source text for Eikon:

