Dec 7 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* Capman Buyout X fund has agreed to invest in Forenom, Nordic temporary housing service operator

* Transaction is expected to close on Dec. 31

* Forenom's current owner Barona Group as well as Forenom's active management will continue holding minority stakes in Forenom