9 months ago
December 7, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Silverlake Axis announces Sale Of Shares In Global Infotech Co. Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Silverlake Axis Ltd

* Sale shares were sold, pursuant to the block trade, for an aggregate cash consideration of rmb144.44 million

* Estimates a gain of approximately rm70.56 million on disposal

* SAL intends to utilise proceeds from disposal for special dividends, reduction of borrowings and/or other business opportunities

* Company has sold 3,800,000 GIT shares and 3,000,000 GIT shares on 6 december 2016 and 7 december 2016 respectively, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

