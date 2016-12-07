BRIEF-Silverlake Axis announces Sale Of Shares In Global Infotech Co. Ltd

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Silverlake Axis Ltd

* Sale shares were sold, pursuant to the block trade, for an aggregate cash consideration of rmb144.44 million

* Estimates a gain of approximately rm70.56 million on disposal

* SAL intends to utilise proceeds from disposal for special dividends, reduction of borrowings and/or other business opportunities

* Company has sold 3,800,000 GIT shares and 3,000,000 GIT shares on 6 december 2016 and 7 december 2016 respectively,