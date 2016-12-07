BRIEF-Lowe's sees FY total sales to increase 9-10 pct

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Lowe's Companies Inc

* Lowe's outlines strategic priorities and long-term financial targets at 2016 analyst and investor conference

* Lowe's companies inc - company reiterates guidance for fiscal 2016

* Sees fy total sales are expected to increase 9 to 10 percent, including 53rd week

* Fy earnings per share view $3.92, revenue view $64.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowe's companies inc - return on invested capital is expected to exceed 22 percent by 2019