9 months ago
BRIEF-Lowe's sees FY total sales to increase 9-10 pct
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 11:18 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lowe's sees FY total sales to increase 9-10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Lowe's Companies Inc

* Lowe's outlines strategic priorities and long-term financial targets at 2016 analyst and investor conference

* Lowe's companies inc - company reiterates guidance for fiscal 2016

* Sees fy total sales are expected to increase 9 to 10 percent, including 53rd week

* Fy earnings per share view $3.92, revenue view $64.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowe's companies inc sees fy 2016 total sales are expected to increase 9 to 10 percent, including 53rd week

* Lowe's companies inc - return on invested capital is expected to exceed 22 percent by 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
