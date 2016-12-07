FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-21st Century Oncology, guarantors entered into a forbearance agreement - SEC Filing
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 12:08 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-21st Century Oncology, guarantors entered into a forbearance agreement - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc

* 21St Century Oncology Holdings - on December 6, co, guarantors under indenture entered into a forbearance agreement - SEC Filing

* 21St Century Oncology-agreement provides for additional restrictions like further limiting ability of 21c, units to incur additional debt

* 21St Century Oncology Holdings Inc - has been working with its lenders, bondholders and stakeholders to address events of default

* 21St Century Oncology-majority holders agreed to forbear from exercising any rights, remedies, from directing trustee to exercise any rights, remedies

* 21St Century Oncology-agreement provides for restrictions including further limiting ability of 21c, units to pay dividends on or make distributions Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hhTkKJ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.