9 months ago
BRIEF-Yes Bank CEO sees room for 50-75 bps rate cut in Feb policy meet
December 7, 2016 / 12:24 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Yes Bank CEO sees room for 50-75 bps rate cut in Feb policy meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd

* CEO says "policy is a reflection of RBI's confidence & conviction that impact of demonetization on growth is transitory"

* CEO says "rollback of incremental CRR hike augurs well for banking sector as a whole"

* CEO says there will be room to deliver a 50 -75 bps cut the repo rate, in the next post budget meeting in Feb-17 term, and surely by April 2017 Source text: "The policy is a reflection of RBI's confidence & conviction that the impact of demonetization on growth is transitory, and the mid-long terms benefits are positive for the economy" Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
