BRIEF-Bank Of East Asia enters agreement with Khl and Kpl for formation of JV for acquisition of land

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bank Of East Asia Limited :
* Formation Of Joint Venture For Acquisition And Development Of Land In Qianhai, The Prc
* Pursuant to agreement, Bank, Khl and Kpl will establish prc jv in Qianhai with a total investment of rmb5.22 billion
* Funding requirement for making capital commitment is not expected to have any material impact on bank
* To acquire land use rights of land at a total consideration of rmb3.02 billion
* Bank, Khl and Kpl entered into agreement relating to development of project on 7th dec