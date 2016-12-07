BRIEF-Bank Of East Asia enters agreement with Khl and Kpl for formation of JV for acquisition of land

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bank Of East Asia Limited :

* Formation Of Joint Venture For Acquisition And Development Of Land In Qianhai, The Prc

* Pursuant to agreement, Bank, Khl and Kpl will establish prc jv in Qianhai with a total investment of rmb5.22 billion

* Funding requirement for making capital commitment is not expected to have any material impact on bank

* To acquire land use rights of land at a total consideration of rmb3.02 billion

* Bank, Khl and Kpl entered into agreement relating to development of project on 7th dec