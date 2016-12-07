FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diageo says to hike financial support to Thalidomide Trust
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2016 / 12:43 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Diageo says to hike financial support to Thalidomide Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc :

* Under agreement Diageo has increased its financial support to beneficiaries of Thalidomide trust through a one-off payment of 27 mln stg

* Net of tax charge to discontinued operations in half-yearly income statement will be approximately 60 mln stg

* Reached agreement with trustees of Thalidomide trust, Trust’s national advisory council, co’s financial support will increase by 45 mln stg

* Cash payments made to UK Thalidomide trust in second half of F17 are expected to be approximately 40 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.