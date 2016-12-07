FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ARIAD's brigatinib demonstrated 15.6 month systemic median progression-free survival in ALTA study
December 7, 2016 / 12:58 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ARIAD's brigatinib demonstrated 15.6 month systemic median progression-free survival in ALTA study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* ARIAD's investigational medicine brigatinib demonstrated 15.6 month systemic median progression-free survival in alta study

* 55 percent confirmed systemic objective response rate from study

* Analysis also demonstrated intracranial median progression-free survival (pfs) of 18.4 months

* Data are intended to be submitted to european medicines agency in early 2017 for marketing approval

* Initiated phase 3 alta 1l trial to assess efficacy and safety of brigatinib in comparison to crizotinib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
