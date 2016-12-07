BRIEF-ARIAD's brigatinib demonstrated 15.6 month systemic median progression-free survival in ALTA study

Dec 7 (Reuters) - ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* ARIAD's investigational medicine brigatinib demonstrated 15.6 month systemic median progression-free survival in alta study

* 55 percent confirmed systemic objective response rate from study

* Analysis also demonstrated intracranial median progression-free survival (pfs) of 18.4 months

* Data are intended to be submitted to european medicines agency in early 2017 for marketing approval

* Initiated phase 3 alta 1l trial to assess efficacy and safety of brigatinib in comparison to crizotinib