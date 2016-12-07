BRIEF-Prestige Brands to sell Dermoplast brand to Moberg Pharma AB for $47.6 mln

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc

* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc - entered into agreement for sale of Dermoplast brand to moberg pharma ab for $47.6 million usd in cash plus inventory

* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc- company plans to use proceeds from Dermoplast divestiture to pay down debt and accelerate de-leveraging- SEC filing

* Prestige Brands Holdings - on annual basis, co expects financial impact from sale of Dermoplast to represent about $12 million in net sales,about $0.06 eps