FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Prestige Brands to sell Dermoplast brand to Moberg Pharma AB for $47.6 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 1:48 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Prestige Brands to sell Dermoplast brand to Moberg Pharma AB for $47.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc

* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc - entered into agreement for sale of Dermoplast brand to moberg pharma ab for $47.6 million usd in cash plus inventory

* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc- company plans to use proceeds from Dermoplast divestiture to pay down debt and accelerate de-leveraging- SEC filing

* Prestige Brands Holdings - on annual basis, co expects financial impact from sale of Dermoplast to represent about $12 million in net sales,about $0.06 eps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.