9 months ago
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp in talks with Federal Reserve regarding some compliance matters
December 7, 2016 / 1:53 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp in talks with Federal Reserve regarding some compliance matters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp-agreed to issuance by federal reserve board of a combined order to cease and desist and order of assessment of a civil money penalty

* Customers Bancorp Inc - as previously disclosed, been in discussions with board of governors of federal reserve regarding certain compliance matters

* Customers Bancorp Inc-civil money penalty, and other provisions of order, will not have a material adverse effect on customers' results of operations

* Customers Bancorp Inc - board of governors assessed a civil money penalty in amount of $960,000 to be paid by bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

