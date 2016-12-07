Dec 7 Customers Bancorp Inc
* Customers Bancorp-agreed to issuance by federal reserve
board of a combined order to cease and desist and order of
assessment of a civil money penalty
* Customers Bancorp Inc - as previously disclosed, been in
discussions with board of governors of federal reserve regarding
certain compliance matters
* Customers Bancorp Inc-civil money penalty, and other
provisions of order, will not have a material adverse effect on
customers' results of operations
* Customers Bancorp Inc - board of governors assessed a
civil money penalty in amount of $960,000 to be paid by bank
