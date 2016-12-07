FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mylan developing cost reduction initiatives to streamline operations globally
December 7, 2016 / 1:23 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan developing cost reduction initiatives to streamline operations globally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mylan NV :

* Mylan NV - announced restructuring programs in certain locations

* Company is currently developing details of cost reduction initiatives, including workforce actions

* Mylan NV -restructuring programs in locations representing initial steps in series of actions that are anticipated to streamline its operations globally

* Mylan NV - currently developing details of cost reduction initiatives, including workforce actions and other potential restructuring activities

* Mylan NV - as part of process, co anticipates that less than 10 percent of its global workforce may be impacted across all geographies and businesses Source text: (bit.ly/2gjWMHe) Further company coverage:

