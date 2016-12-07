FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems says planned separation of imaging components business will include about $200 mln cash transfer to Varian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc :

* Varian medical systems- separation intended to be executed as a tax-free distribution to Varian stockholders of stock in Varex imaging corporation

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - Varex imaging corporation to be a new stand-alone public company that will hold imaging components business

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - Varex imaging will borrow approximately $200 million to fund the cash transfer

* Varian Medical Systems announces that planned separation of its imaging components business will include an approximate $200 million cash transfer to Varian

* Varian medical systems inc - Varex imaging will borrow approximately $200 million to fund cash transfer

* Varian medical systems inc - cash transfer from Varex imaging provides Varian with means to reduce debt and conduct further share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
