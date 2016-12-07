BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems says planned separation of imaging components business will include about $200 mln cash transfer to Varian

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc :

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - Varex imaging corporation to be a new stand-alone public company that will hold imaging components business

* Varian medical systems inc - Varex imaging will borrow approximately $200 million to fund cash transfer

* Varian medical systems inc - cash transfer from Varex imaging provides Varian with means to reduce debt and conduct further share repurchases