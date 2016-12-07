BRIEF-Sunpower sees some price stabilization in 2017 - Conf call

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sunpower Corp

* Sunpower Corp CEO says expects earnings growth in 2018 to be a "significant improvement" from 2017

* Sunpower corp says sees some price stabilization in 2017 - conf call

* Sunpower Corp CEO says expect to start seeing improvement in the solar industry in the back half of next year - conf call

* Sunpower Corp says power plant business won't grow as fast as previously projected - conf call

* Sunpower Corp says expect overall residential volumes and commercial volumes to improve in 2017 over 2016 - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: