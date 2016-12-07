FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 2:13 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Adcock says disposes 53 pct stake in Ayrton Drug Manufacturing Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :

* Adcock Ingram disposes of 53 pct interest in Ayrton Drug Manufacturing Limited, Ghana

* Transaction was subject to approval by Ghana Securities And Exchange Commission

* Says company has concluded a voting pool agreement with Dannex, in relation to 25.1 pct interest Adcock Ingram retains in Ayrton

* Dannex has since complied with all conditions precedent and transaction closed on Nov. 30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

