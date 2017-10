Dec 7 (Reuters) - EQT Mid Market

* Says has agreed to acquire Fertin Pharma from the Bagger-Sorensen family

* Says the Bagger-Sorensen family will reinvest part of their proceeds and will following the transaction own 30 percent of the company

* The Company is an independent B2B developer and manufacturer of medicated chewing gum Source text for Eikon: (Stockholm Newsroom)