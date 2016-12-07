FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 12:29 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO says going forward deposit, lending rates expected to show downward trend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd

* ICICI Bank CEO says "deposit and lending rates are expected to continue to show a downward trend going forward"

* ICICI Bank CEO says "with respect to demonetisation, assessment that this will have only a transient impact on growth is welcome" Source text:[RBI has maintained stability in monetary policy with a focus on the medium-term inflation targets being sustainably achieved, while continuing to be supportive of growth. The policy has maintained an accommodative stance while taking into account global developments and domestic economic conditions. With respect to demonetisation, the assessment that this will have only a transient impact on growth is welcome. With regard to liquidity and interest rates, the withdrawal of the incremental Cash Reserve Ratio requirement and the use of other instruments such as the Market Stabilisation Scheme to manage liquidity is welcome. Deposit and lending rates are expected to continue to show a downward trend going forward] Further company coverage:

