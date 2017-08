Dec 7 (Reuters) - NU Skin Enterprises Inc -

* Company expects to name a successor to wood as chief financial officer prior to his becoming chief executive officer

* Announces senior management transition plan

* Ritch Wood will become company's chief executive officer upon hunt's departure

* Ryan Napierski will become company's president

* Truman Hunt to resign as company's president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: