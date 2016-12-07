BRIEF-Celgene says will not take tnAcity trial testing ABRAXANE+chemotherapy regimen into ph 3

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* Celgene - results of its randomized phase ii tnAcity trial of ABRAXANE for injectable suspension

* Celgene - data shows ABRAXANE + carboplatin regimen experienced longer median treatment duration versus with ABRAXANE + gemcitabine or carboplatin + gemcitabine regimen

* Celgene had determined not to move forward with phase iii portion of tnAcity

* Celgene- Weekly combination of ABRAXANE+carboplatin had longer PFS versus weekly regimens of ABRAXANE+gemcitabine/ or of carboplatin+gemcitabine in mntbc patients

* Celgene - percentage of patients that discontinued any study drug due to a teae was 45% for ABRAXANE + carboplatin and 25% for each of other arms

* Celgene - will instead focus its breast cancer research support on ABRAXANE/ immunotherapy combinations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: