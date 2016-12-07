FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Starbucks plans to open about 12,000 new stores globally by 2021
December 7, 2016 / 1:18 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Starbucks plans to open about 12,000 new stores globally by 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp :

* Starbucks Corp - projects 10 percent revenue growth, 15-20 percent EPS growth and mid-single digit comp growth annually

* Starbucks Corp - plans to open approximately 12,000 new stores globally by 2021

* Starbucks Corp - remains on track to open more than 5,000 stores in China by 2021 and expects market will eclipse that in U.S. Over time

* Starbucks Corp - over next 5 years, Starbucks expects its channel development segment will generate an incremental $1 billion in revenue

* Starbucks presents its five-year plan for strong global growth fueled by a robust pipeline of innovation at biennial investor conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

