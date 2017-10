Dec 7 (Reuters) - CymaBay Therapeutics Inc -

* Study is designed to enroll approximately 36 patients in U.S., Canada, Germany and U.K.

* CymaBay Therapeutics announces the initiation of its next phase 2 study of seladelpar (mbx-8025) in patients with primary biliary cholangitis

* Study includes extension phase where patients will be able to continue treatment for 26 weeks

* Primary endpoint will be change in alkaline phosphatase (alp)