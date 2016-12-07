BRIEF-Revance initiates subject dosing in the sakura phase 3 clinical program of RT002

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc -

* Revance announces initiation of subject dosing in the sakura phase 3 clinical program of RT002 injectable for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines

* For RT002, there were no serious adverse events or evidence of any systemic exposure at any of three doses evaluated

* Topline results of pivotal efficacy trials anticipated in q4 2017

* Across all cohorts, RT002 appeared to be generally safe and well-tolerated