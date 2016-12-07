FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Revance initiates subject dosing in the sakura phase 3 clinical program of RT002
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 1:33 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Revance initiates subject dosing in the sakura phase 3 clinical program of RT002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc -

* Revance announces initiation of subject dosing in the sakura phase 3 clinical program of RT002 injectable for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines

* For RT002, there were no serious adverse events or evidence of any systemic exposure at any of three doses evaluated

* Topline results of pivotal efficacy trials anticipated in q4 2017

* Across all cohorts, RT002 appeared to be generally safe and well-tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
