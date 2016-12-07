FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences' unit entered into a credit agreement on Dec. 6
December 7, 2016

BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences' unit entered into a credit agreement on Dec. 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - PRA Health Sciences Inc :

* PRA Health Sciences Inc - on December 6, 2016, co, unit entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* PRA Health Sciences- new facility comprised of revolving credit facility in amount of up to $125 million, in each case with maturity date of Dec 6, 2021

* PRA Health Sciences-new facility is comprised of $625 million term loan facility and revolving credit facility in maximum amount of up to $125 million Source text (bit.ly/2gaxibX) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
