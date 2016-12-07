BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences' unit entered into a credit agreement on Dec. 6

Dec 7 (Reuters) - PRA Health Sciences Inc :

* PRA Health Sciences Inc - on December 6, 2016, co, unit entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* PRA Health Sciences-new facility is comprised of $625 million term loan facility and revolving credit facility in maximum amount of up to $125 million