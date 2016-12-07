FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 2:48 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kadimastem signs memorandum of understanding with Corestem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Corestem Inc:

* Kadimastem Ltd - announced signing of memorandum of understanding with Korean company Corestem, for broad strategic collaboration between companies

* Kadimastem - Corestem to be granted exclusive license for commercialization of company's ALS, diabetes products in Asia-Pacific region

* Kadimastem - Kadimastem will become a shareholder of Corestem by investing $1m in a similar investment mechanism

* Kadimastem - under collaboration agreement, companies will conduct clinical trials on Kadimastem's product, astrorx, in Korea and Asia-Pacific region

* Kadimastem - upon signing final agreement, Corestem will invest $7m in Kadimastem

* Kadimastem - company plans to commence its phase I/IIA clinical trial (safety and efficacy of product in humans) in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

