BRIEF-SMIT Holdings updates on acquisition agreement, trading resumption

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Smit Holdings Ltd :
* Offeror has agreed to purchase sale shares, representing approximately 42.29% of total issued share capital of company
* application has been made to stock exchange to allow dealings in shares to resume on 8 december 2016
* On 5 dec, vendors and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreements
* Share offer price of hk$2.25 per offer share
* Maximum amount payable by offeror under share offer will be hk$136.2 million
* Transaction related to acquisition of shares in smit holdings limited by green flourish limited