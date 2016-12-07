FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-SMIT Holdings updates on acquisition agreement, trading resumption
December 7, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SMIT Holdings updates on acquisition agreement, trading resumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Smit Holdings Ltd :

* Offeror has agreed to purchase sale shares, representing approximately 42.29% of total issued share capital of company

* application has been made to stock exchange to allow dealings in shares to resume on 8 december 2016

* On 5 dec, vendors and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreements

* Share offer price of hk$2.25 per offer share

* Maximum amount payable by offeror under share offer will be hk$136.2 million

* Transaction related to acquisition of shares in smit holdings limited by green flourish limited

