Dec 7 (Reuters) - Blirt Sa

* To issue 0.5 million series  shares at issue price of 1.9 zloty via a private offer

* Series  shares to be offered to N50 Cyprus Limited which currently owns 36.58 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1220 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)