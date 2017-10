Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc :

* Repurchased outstanding $2.5 bln aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2022 issued by Verizon

* Notes were issued by Verizon to an indirect subsidiary of Vodafone on Feb. 21, 2014