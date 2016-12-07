FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Axcel and KIRKBI considers sale of shares in Nordic Waterproofing
#Financials
December 7, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Axcel and KIRKBI considers sale of shares in Nordic Waterproofing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S

* Sale of shares in Nordic Waterproofing holding A/S

* ABG Sundal Collier AB and Carnegie Investment Bank AB have been retained to explore the opportunity to sell shares in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S

* The shares are owned by funds advised by Axcel A/S and by KIRKBI Invest A/S

* Axcel's current holding amounts to 6,800,680 shares and KIRKBI's current holding amounts to 1,199,514 shares, representing 28.2% and 5.0% respectively of the total number of shares and votes in Nordic Waterproofing

* The price per share in the Placing will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process. Source text : Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
