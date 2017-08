Dec 7 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc:

* On Dec.5 entered into credit agreement with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Suntrust Bank, and Deutsche Bank Securities

* Credit agreement provides for a $700 million five-year senior unsecured revolving facility

* Revolving facility expires on December 5, 2021