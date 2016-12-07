FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acceleron and Celgene announce updated results from ongoing phase 2 studies of Luspatercept in Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 58th annual meeting of American Society of Hematology
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
December 7, 2016 / 9:34 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Acceleron and Celgene announce updated results from ongoing phase 2 studies of Luspatercept in Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 58th annual meeting of American Society of Hematology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Acceleron and Celgene announce updated results from ongoing phase 2 studies of Luspatercept in Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 58th annual meeting of American Society of Hematology

* Acceleron Pharma Inc says preliminary data in esa naïve and rs- patients are encouraging

* Acceleron Pharma - Preliminary results show that treatment with investigational drug Luspatercept increases hemoglobin

* Acceleron Pharma-Results also show treatment with investigational drug achieves durable transfusion independence in patients with lower risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes Source text: [bit.ly/2h7aVpY] Further company coverage:

