BRIEF-Acceleron and Celgene announce updated results from ongoing phase 2 studies of Luspatercept in Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 58th annual meeting of American Society of Hematology

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Acceleron and Celgene announce updated results from ongoing phase 2 studies of Luspatercept in Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 58th annual meeting of American Society of Hematology

* Acceleron Pharma Inc says preliminary data in esa naïve and rs- patients are encouraging

* Acceleron Pharma - Preliminary results show that treatment with investigational drug Luspatercept increases hemoglobin

* Acceleron Pharma-Results also show treatment with investigational drug achieves durable transfusion independence in patients with lower risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes