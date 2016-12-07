FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Costco on conf call- 1 pct rise in reported comp sales due to an avg shopping frequency increase of 2.2 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 11:26 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Costco on conf call- 1 pct rise in reported comp sales due to an avg shopping frequency increase of 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* CFO - within fresh foods, produce and deli were the strongest departments

* CFO - majority of core US margin increase in Q1 was due to higher year-over-year revenue share and bounty from the new citi visa card

* CFO - improving online offerings, adding more exciting high-end brand-new merchandise and improve functionality of site and search

* CFO - have shortened the online checkout process and improved member's ability to track their orders "something we weren't terribly good at"

* CFO on Amazon Go- "There is a lot of other brick and mortars that that my guess would be far more impacted than us on that but we'll have to wait and see"

* Q1 profits from gas were lower by about $20 million this year, primarily due to last year's very strong profit results

* On conf call- 1 percent rise in reported comp sales due to an average shopping frequency increase of 2.2%

* CFO - " in recent months we've seen additional deflation overall, low to mid-single digit rate in food and food and fresh meat and a little more in some nonfood areas like electronics"

* CFO - estimate the percentage of goods imported by costco from overseas is in the mid-20s as a percentage of sales Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.