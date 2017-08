Dec 7 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies Inc

* Roper Technologies Inc says on Dec. 6 entered into a commitment letter with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. - SEC filing

* Roper Technologies-Commitment letter pursuant to which JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. has committed to provide co with $800 million senior unsecured term loan Source text: [bit.ly/2gc2tIt] Further company coverage: