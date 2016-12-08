BRIEF-Barkerville Gold Mines grants stock options
* Granted an aggregate of 9,800,000 options to purchase common shares of company
Dec 7 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc
* Says desires to proceed with multiple Phase 2 trials in addition to completing its current Phase 3 trial
* NW Bio announces decision to voluntarily withdraw from Nasdaq listing and begin trading on OTC Market
* Says Nasdaq is expected to be suspended on or about December 19, 2016
* Puma Biotechnology - Median p95HER2 levels were higher in samples from patients who achieved a pCR with neratinib
SYDNEY, Dec 8 Asian shares hopped higher on Thursday after Wall Street strode to new records and bonds rallied on wagers the European Central Bank would extend its asset buying campaign at a policy meeting later in the session.