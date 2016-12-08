FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hellaby says Bapcor refuses to allow dividend in addition to offer price
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 8, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hellaby says Bapcor refuses to allow dividend in addition to offer price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hellaby Holdings Ltd

* Bapcor refuses to allow dividend in addition to offer price

* Bapcor's public refusals regarding dividend now exclude possibility of an additional dividend payment on top of Bapcor's offer price of $3.60

* Says "offer price is at very bottom of independent adviser's value range of $3.60 to $4.12 per share"

* Advised by takeovers panel that, as a result of Bapcor's public statements, offer price of $3.60 per share is a 'last and final' offer price

* Independent directors do not believe that Bapcor's $3.60 price reflects fair value for Hellaby and all its businesses

* Board will be meeting on 15 dec 2016 to discuss offer; recommend that shareholders do not accept offer until they receive further communication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

