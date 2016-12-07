FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says pressures remain on Emerging Market banks despite stabilising growth, commodities
December 7, 2016

BRIEF-Fitch says pressures remain on Emerging Market banks despite stabilising growth, commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says pressures remain on EM banks despite stabilising growth and commodities

* Fitch says that pressure on Emerging Market banks' credit profiles and ratings has increased during 2016 and is likely to remain significant in 2017

* Expects EM economic growth to increase to 4.8% in 2017 from 4.2% in 2016, as Brazil and Russia exit recession

* Possibility of US-China trade tensions, renewed dollar strength, higher US interest rates increased the risks to base-case EM growth forecasts Source text for Eikon:

