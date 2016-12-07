FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ancora Advisors Llc says sent a letter to Edgewater's board
December 7, 2016 / 4:08 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ancora Advisors Llc says sent a letter to Edgewater's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ancora Advisors Llc :

* sent a letter to the board of directors of Edgewater on December 5, 2016

* request Edgewater's board immediately replace 4 existing directors with four Ancora director representatives

* says to Edgewater "believe at this point a proxy contest is a foregone conclusion"

* request Edgewater's board to immediately non-renew employment agreements of Shirley Singleton and David Clancey -SEC Filing

* says "encourage" Edgewater to look internally for a replacement for Edgewater's ceo Shirley

* not opposed to Shirley remaining on Edgewater's board if co's representatives,Tim Whelan,Stephen Bova represent majority of board of directos Source text - bit.ly/2gkstQk

