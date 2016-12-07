FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-April's plan to reorganise group's operations in Switzerland and the US approved
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 7, 2016 / 5:24 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-April's plan to reorganise group's operations in Switzerland and the US approved

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - April SA :

* Board of Directors approved plan to reorganise group's operations in Switzerland and United States

* Begins to streamline its international operations, which was one of priorities set in 2015 for following year

* These priorities mainly aim to restore profitability of loss-making operations and drive sustainable growth

* In Switzerland April has sold its assistance operations and initiated run-off of its health insurance portfolios

* In US, group decided to outsource assistance claims handling for Spanish and English-speaking countries of American continent to a third-party service provider

* Measures will lead to recognise impairment on some assets amounting to 16 million euros ($17.2 million) with no impact on cash and 1 million euros in restructuring costs for current year

* Impact of these measures in group's accounts should make up for most of non-current operating expenses forecast for year, estimated at around 20 million euros

* Measures do not affect forecast decline in current EBIT previously announced, which could reach lower end of an 8-12 pct range for 2016 versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.