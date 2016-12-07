FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alere comments on Abbott's lawsuit
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 6:08 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alere comments on Abbott's lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Alere Inc :

* Alere issues statement regarding Abbott lawsuit

* "Abbott's lawsuit is entirely without merit"

* "Alere has fully complied with its contractual obligations under merger agreement"

* Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP are serving as legal counsel to alere

* Abbott well knows, none of issues it has raised provides it with any grounds to avoid closing merger

* Alere will take all actions "to compel Abbott to complete transaction in accordance with its terms"

* "Is highly confident that merger will be completed in accordance with terms set forth in merger agreement" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

