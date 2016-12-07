FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Preliminary injunction issued in ABX Air labor matter
December 7, 2016

BRIEF-Preliminary injunction issued in ABX Air labor matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Preliminary injunction issued in ABX Air labor matter

* Air Transport Services Group-preliminary injunction prohibitis work stoppages and other service interruptions of ATSG‘S cargo airline unit ABX Air

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - U.S. District court issued an order granting ABX Air’s motion to convert a temporary restraining

* Air Transport Services- judge issued order granting ABX Air’s motion to convert temporary restraining order into preliminary injunction

* Air Transport Services Group - preliminary injunction extends order pending an as-yet unscheduled adjudication on a permanent injunction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

